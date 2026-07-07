A New Era in Car Sales: Bidbus Startup Conducts Auctions Among Dealers

·28·Technology
A New Era in Car Sales: Bidbus Startup Conducts Auctions Among Dealers

Selling a used car at a profitable price has always been a complex process. Often, owners either settle for a quick but lower price through services like Carvana, or they have to visit dealerships, wasting time and nerves. Los Angeles-based startup Bidbus offers a modern solution to this problem: the company organizes real-time auctions among dealers, guaranteeing sellers the highest price without leaving their homes. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, Bidbus raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Ibex Investors to expand its operations. Mucker Capital, FJ Labs, and other major venture funds also participated in this financing round. The startup's main goal is to go beyond California and Texas and bring transparency to the car market nationwide.

The operating principle of the Bidbus platform is simple and effective: the car owner posts information about their vehicle, after which dealers compete and bid for several hours. The startup's founders note that such a competitive environment allows the seller to earn an average of $2,000 to $3,000 more. This is significantly higher than offers from traditional online buyers.

Market Efficiency and Transparency

CEO Duke Yan says the idea came from personal experience. When he tried to sell his mother's car and received very low offers from dealers, he gathered all the buyers into a single group chat. Unexpectedly, the dealers began to compete with each other, driving the price up. "The problem in the used car market is not financing, but market efficiency. Consumers don't know the true value of their assets, and dealers struggle to find quality inventory," says Yan.

Bidbus provides convenience not only for sellers but also for dealers. Dealerships are usually accustomed to participating in auctions, but Bidbus provides them with the highest quality and "freshest" cars directly from private owners. This process is becoming the fastest and most reliable way for dealers to replenish their inventory.

To make the user experience more engaging, the startup drew inspiration from stock trading apps like Robinhood and the social network TikTok. On the platform, price increases are displayed in large fonts in a live stream format. This encourages users to share screenshots of the process on social media and attract new customers to the platform.

At a time when car buying and selling processes are shifting to digital platforms in the Uzbekistan market as well, the success of a model like Bidbus could introduce new standards to the industry. Forming prices through market competition is the fairest solution for both the seller and the buyer. Currently, the startup is working on improving its algorithms and expanding its dealer base.

BidbusStartupCar MarketTechnologyInvestment
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