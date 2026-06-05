Cars in the UK Are Aging, but Buyers Still Fear High Mileage

New data shows that while the average age of cars on UK roads has reached an all-time high, used car buyers remain hesitant to purchase vehicles with over 100,000 miles (approximately 160,000 km) on the clock. A survey conducted by eBay revealed that 72% of drivers are wary of six-digit odometer readings, and 52% avoid cars with more than 50,000 miles. According to Autocar.co.uk reports .

Meanwhile, DVLA data indicates that the average age of cars on British roads is now 10 years. This figure was nine years in 2020 and eight years in 2018. Research by Car.co.uk shows that the average age at which cars are scrapped has also risen from 15 years in 2021 to nearly 17 years. Experts believe that the past notion of "high mileage means an unfit car" has lost its validity today.

Paul Toomer, founder of the CarPod dealership, emphasizes that modern cars are significantly more reliable and durable than their predecessors. Amid rising prices, buyers' attitudes toward high-mileage vehicles are beginning to change. For instance, a 2021 Audi Q3 1.5 TFSI S Line with 125,000 miles is valued at around £14,000, while the same model with 50,000 miles costs £20,000.

Interestingly, electrified vehicles are also handling high mileages without issues. Data shows that over 93,000 hybrid cars have covered more than 100,000 miles, with 32,000 of them exceeding 200,000 miles. Even among Tesla Model S electric cars, there are dozens of examples with over 150,000 miles, demonstrating the durability of these technologies.