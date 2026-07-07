Uzbekistan earns $36.5 million from cherry exports

In the first five months of 2026, Uzbekistan exported nearly 16.8 thousand tons of cherries abroad. The total revenue from these exports amounted to $36.5 million.

According to the National Statistics Committee, Uzbek cherries were supplied to the markets of 11 countries. However, the export volume has decreased significantly compared to the previous year.

Main buyer — Russia

Between January and May, the largest portion of Uzbekistan's cherry exports went to Russia.

A total of 11.7 thousand tons of produce were delivered to this country, accounting for the majority of the total export volume.

Large volumes also sold to neighboring countries

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan followed in terms of cherry exports.

Key destinations:

Russia — 11.7 thousand tons;

Kyrgyz Republic — 2.6 thousand tons;

Kazakhstan — 2 thousand tons;

Belarus — 135.3 tons;

UAE — 116.7 tons;

other countries — 140 tons.

Export volume has decreased

According to the report, the amount of cherries exported in the first five months of this year decreased by 4.1 thousand tons compared to the same period last year.

Despite this, $36.5 million in revenue was generated from the export of the product.

Uzbek cherries reached the markets of 11 countries

Although Uzbek cherries were primarily sold to Russia and neighboring countries, the product was also supplied to the markets of Belarus and the United Arab Emirates.

Despite the decline in export volume, cherries remain one of the profitable products in Uzbekistan's agricultural exports.