New feature in 2GIS navigation: Drivers can now move in a 'green wave'

·24·Technology
New feature in 2GIS navigation: Drivers can now move in a 'green wave'

A brand new and useful feature, the 'Green Wave', has been launched for 2GIS navigation system users in Saint Petersburg, Russia. This technology calculates a recommended speed that allows drivers to pass through multiple consecutive traffic lights without stopping, all while adhering to traffic rules. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This service is a logical continuation of the real-time traffic light signal display feature introduced in the city this spring. According to ixbt.com, the new algorithm works by analyzing traffic light cycles, distances between intersections, and the vehicle's current speed.

A balance of efficiency and safety

Developers note that in most cases, the system recommends that drivers maintain a speed of 45–60 km/h. However, depending on specific road conditions, this figure may be lower in some sections. This approach helps maintain a steady traffic flow.

One of the main advantages of the new feature is that it reduces frequent stopping, acceleration, and sudden braking. This, in turn, helps to significantly save fuel and reduce the amount of harmful emissions released into the environment.

The 'Green Wave' system only works in areas equipped with intelligent traffic lights. Data is provided by the Saint Petersburg Directorate for Traffic Organization. Currently, the system can be used on major transport arteries such as Moskovsky, Leninsky, and Kamennoostrovsky Prospekts.

Platforms and future plans

Currently, the new feature is available in the latest versions of the 2GIS app for iOS and Android. Developers plan to integrate this feature into Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the near future.

The implementation of such technologies is also relevant in the context of Uzbekistan. As 'smart traffic lights' are being gradually introduced in major cities like Tashkent, the integration of navigation apps with urban infrastructure could be a key factor in reducing traffic congestion.

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