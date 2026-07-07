AI-powered startup Norm becomes a $1.2 billion unicorn

Norm, a startup aiming to revolutionize the legal services industry, has raised $120 million in its latest investment round. Following a Series C round led by Khosla Ventures, the company, founded just three years ago, has reached a total valuation of $1.2 billion. This officially grants the startup 'unicorn' status. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Unlike traditional law firms, the Norm project relies on its own proprietary AI agents. This platform, called Norm Law, offers a wide range of legal services to corporate clients. The uniqueness of the system lies in the fact that all processes are performed by AI, but the final result is overseen by professional human lawyers.

The company has abandoned one of the most painful aspects of the legal industry — the hourly billing system. Instead, Norm charges clients only for the results achieved. This approach allows large corporations to significantly reduce costs and accelerate legal processes. According to ixbt.com, the company is currently working on special algorithms capable of supervising the work of other AI agents.

New competition in the legal technology market

In recent years, many startups specializing in AI for the legal sector, such as Harvey and Legora, have emerged. Norm is trying to stand out in this market with its autonomous agents and high-profile investors. The new investment round included prestigious financial institutions such as Bain, Craft Ventures, Coatue, Vanguard, and New York Life.

Industry giants such as former Blackstone president Tony James and former Kirkland & Ellis chairman Jeff Hammes have also invested in the project. This indicates that the legal world is moving away from conservative views and starting to place more trust in high technologies.

The company plans to use the newly raised capital to further improve its product and hire more qualified lawyers. To date, Norm has managed to raise a total of over $260 million in investment. The development of such technologies is expected to fundamentally change the culture of corporate law and document management in emerging markets as well.