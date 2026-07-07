Commission begins work on power outages in Tashkent

A special commission has been established to determine the causes of emergency power outages in Tashkent. During a meeting involving the Presidential Administration and the Prosecutor General's Office, measures were outlined to stabilize the energy system amid anomalous heat and high load conditions.

The primary focus will now be on the condition of equipment, the quality of networks, the readiness of emergency response teams, and corruption risks within the sector.

Causes of power outages to be investigated

The special commission will examine the state of electrical equipment and networks in the capital.

Within the scope of the inspection:

the quality of reconstruction work;

the performance of protection systems;

the readiness of equipment for high loads;

the causes of accidents will be evaluated.

The process aims to identify technical and organizational shortcomings that have led to power supply interruptions.

Sector employees to undergo certification

At the meeting, it was determined that a principle of zero tolerance for corruption will be introduced in the energy system.

Instructions were given to dismiss employees convicted of corruption-related crimes and to conduct comprehensive certification in certain regions.

In particular, it was stated that the activities of system personnel in the Surkhandarya and Kashkadarya regions will be under special supervision.

Emergency brigades to be placed on standby

The task of strengthening the operation of call centers was set to ensure rapid responses to public inquiries during the high-load summer period.

Additionally:

constant readiness of emergency brigades will be ensured;

a reserve of necessary equipment and spare parts will be created;

the response speed to emergency outages will be increased.

Energy conservation to be strengthened at large enterprises

Instructions were given to accelerate the implementation of energy-saving technologies at enterprises that consume large amounts of electricity.

This measure is aimed at reducing the pressure on the grid during peak loads and maintaining a stable power supply for the population.

Personal responsibility placed on leaders

It was stated that the heads of relevant agencies will be held personally responsible for the results of reducing accounts receivable and preparing for the autumn-winter season.

The power outages in Tashkent are now being studied not just as accidents, but as a serious signal revealing technical, management, and personnel problems within the system.