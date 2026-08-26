Audit of public spending in Uganda reveals several irregularities (video)

During an audit of the targeted and efficient use of public funds in Uganda, several irregularities related to road construction were identified. This was reported by the Ugandan Ministry of Local Government.

Local government representatives stated that during the inspection, discrepancies were found between the work documented and the work actually performed. It was noted that some road sections were not built according to the approved plan.

A video circulating on social media shows a small road structure and culverts. Although the object was shared online as a "$350,000 bridge," fact-checking indicates this interpretation is incorrect. The funds, totaling nearly $350,000, were allocated for work on several road sections, not just a single bridge.

During the inspection, the work performed, expenditures, and official documents were cross-referenced. Responsible officials were asked to provide explanations regarding the volume of work completed and the associated costs.

The Ugandan government is continuing its investigations to monitor the proper use of public funds and to clarify potential cases of corruption.

Some English-language publications featuring this clip claim that the site was inspected by Uganda's Minister of Local Government, Justine Nameere.