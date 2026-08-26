Samsung Unveils New P9 and P7 SSD Models at Gamescom 2026

·17·Technology
Samsung Unveils New P9 and P7 SSD Models at Gamescom 2026

South Korean company Samsung has showcased its latest developments — the high-performance P9 and P7 portable SSDs — at the Gamescom 2026 exhibition in Cologne. According to IXBT.com, these devices are equipped with the modern USB4 interface, combining record-breaking speed and capacity in a compact chassis. This is reported by news source

The flagship of the new line, the Samsung P9 model, has captured the attention of experts with its unique technical specifications. This device is recognized as the world's first portable SSD with a USB4 interface, offering up to 8 TB of capacity and data transfer speeds of up to 4000 MB/s.

Technical Capabilities and Performance

According to the manufacturer, the Samsung P9 model achieves sequential read speeds of 4000 MB/s, while sequential write speeds reach 3800 MB/s. For comparison, the new device operates nearly twice as fast as its predecessor, the Samsung T9.

Impressive speed and large capacity enable professional-grade tasks. Specifically, this SSD can connect directly to cameras, allowing for direct recording of high-resolution video up to 12K. This makes it a convenient tool for professional videographers and content creators.

Pricing and Availability

Both models will be available in four different storage capacities to meet user needs. Customers can choose from 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB, and 8 TB versions. Prices vary depending on the capacity.

The flagship Samsung P9 is priced at $400 for 1 TB, $650 for 2 TB, $1350 for 4 TB, and $2700 for the 8 TB version. The slightly simplified Samsung P7 is offered at lower prices: the 1 TB version is $290, the 2 TB variant is $550, the 4 TB model is $1150, and the 8 TB version is $2290. Additionally, the P7 model features a rugged chassis capable of withstanding drops from a height of 2 meters.

Global sales of the devices are scheduled to begin on August 31 of this year.

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Abror Shuhratov
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