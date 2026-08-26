Starship spacecraft successfully recovered from the ocean

A unique operation in the history of astronautics has been successfully concluded near Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean. According to ixbt.com, the massive Starship spacecraft belonging to SpaceX was successfully loaded onto a semi-submersible vessel named Forte. This is a crucial milestone in human spaceflight, holding great significance for ensuring the safety of future reusable missions. This is reported by news source.

The Ship 40 spacecraft, which was at the center of this historic process, successfully completed its flight and re-entered the atmosphere during the 13th test flight conducted on July 24 of this year. Afterward, the craft performed a soft splashdown in the ocean and remained fully afloat. This achievement marks a significant first in the history of the program.

Operation progress and logistics

For over three weeks, specialists carefully towed the recovered apparatus toward the calm waters of Christmas Island. The transportation process was extremely complex, as delivering such massive hardware without damage required a specialized approach. According to the source, the Forte vessel then filled its ballast tanks with water to submerge, safely lifting the 52-meter giant onto its deck.

Such a unique technical solution and operation allowed for the practical testing of Starship's refurbishment capabilities. It was previously noted that Ship 40 drifted over 100 kilometers on the water's surface, proving the structural integrity of the spacecraft once again. Despite the long duration in the water, the fact that the spacecraft maintained its primary structural integrity provided valuable data for engineers.

Future plans and research

Currently, the Forte vessel is preparing to depart across the Pacific Ocean to deliver the valuable cargo to the Starbase facility in Texas, USA. Upon arrival, experts plan to subject the spacecraft's components to rigorous laboratory testing.

The main focus will be on studying the thermal protection layers, powerful engines, and other critical parts of the structure. The results of these analyses will serve as an important foundation for making future space flights safer and more advanced.