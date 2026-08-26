Bizarre plan of 19-year-old guy who broke into an ATM in Karshi exposed

In the city of Karshi, a 19-year-old young man broke into an ATM using a hacksaw and transferred his own funds via card 70 times. His crime was exposed in court.

As it turned out, around 03:00 at night, the young man broke open a Paynet ATM located next to a grocery store in the city using a hacksaw.

He initially deposited 200,000 soums into the ATM and transferred this amount to a plastic card belonging to his relative. Then he opened the cash storage compartment of the ATM and took back the funds he had inserted.

Using this method repeatedly 70 times, the young man transferred a total of 14 million 179 thousand soums to the plastic card. Afterwards, he withdrew a part of the funds from the ATM and spent them on personal needs.

During the investigation, another crime committed by him was also revealed. At night, the young man snatched a phone worth 4 million soums from a girl sitting in front of a multi-story building in the "Paxtazor" MFY (Mahalla Citizens' Assembly) area.

The court found the young man guilty of these crimes and sentenced him to 1 year and 7 months of imprisonment.