After CIA Director's departure, Putin signed 3 mysterious decrees: what are they about?

·107·World
After CIA Director's departure, Putin signed 3 mysterious decrees: what are they about?

Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John RatcliffeFollowing an unannounced, brief visit to Moscow, mysterious legal actions were observed in the Kremlin. In the list of documents signed by President Vladimir Putin on the official Russian legal information portal, three consecutive decrees were kept under 'secret' status without being made public.

Russian media and military analysts have focused on the gap in the numbering of these documents, discussing that they may be related to the American intelligence chief's visit and strategic security measures.

Decrees No. 605, 606, and 607: A 'gap' in the official registry

In the sequence of decrees in the official Russian legislative database, three important decisions between documents No. 604 and 608 remained closed to the public press:

  • Secret classification: On the official portal Decrees No. 605, 606, and 607 neither the text nor the title of these decrees is indicated; they have been classified directly as state secrets or documents related to special security;

  • Main assumptions: Experts believe that such closed documents usually pertain to the defense sector, the protection of critical state facilities, the activities of special services, or closed personnel appointments;

  • Timing coincidence: The fact that these three decrees coincide with the moment John Ratcliffe's Boeing C-17 aircraft took off from Moscow has sparked various geopolitical speculations.

Former US intelligence leadership: 'This could be a serious warning'

Former Deputy Director of US National Intelligence Beth Sanner shared her thoughts on the goals of the CIA Director's Moscow trip:

  • A signal of 'better not to do it': Sanner noted that Ratcliffe's arrival may have served as a direct warning to the Russian leadership: “It is highly likely that this is an open signal saying, 'We know what you are planning, and it would be better for you not to do it'”;

  • Topics of discussion: It is assumed that the agenda of the negotiations included not only the conflict in Ukraine but also tensions in the Middle East, including issues of military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

Rebuttal of mobilization rumors and drone protection decree

Against this backdrop, the Kremlin has once again officially put an end to the issue of mobilization that is worrying the public:

  • Peskov's statement: Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov called claims about a new wave of mobilization 'provocation and disinformation.' According to him, such rumors are being spread intentionally by Ukraine to destabilize the information space;

  • General Sobolev's position: State Duma Defense Committee member, Lieutenant General Viktor Sobolev, emphasized that there is no need for additional mobilization at all, and the current main task is to carry out targeted offensive actions with existing forces;

  • Taking infrastructure under state control: Meanwhile, Putin had signed an important decree on August 24. According to it, if private owners cannot effectively protect their strategic facilities from drone attacks, the state has the right to temporarily take these facilities under its own management.

John Ratcliffe's unexpected flight and the Kremlin's series of closed decisions point to major diplomatic and military preparations behind the scenes.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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