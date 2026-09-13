“Mr. Bean” Turns 71: Rowan Atkinson, Who Made the Whole World Laugh, Celebrates His Birthday

Today is the birthday of the legendary actor Rowan Atkinson, who has brought laughter to millions of viewers around the world. The actor, famous for his iconic role as “Mr. Bean,” is turning 71.

Rowan Atkinson's work proved that words are not always necessary in comedy. His facial expressions, unique gestures, and unmatched mimicry have managed to make audiences laugh regardless of language and borders.

Over time, the character of “Mr. Bean” evolved from a simple hero into a globally recognized comedy icon. His legendary green Mini car, his constant companion teddy bear, unusual antics, and unforgettable facial expressions have become inseparable parts of the “Mr. Bean” persona.

For generations who grew up watching his performances on stage and screen, Atkinson's work remains a unique source of nostalgia and joy.

Even at 71, Rowan Atkinson reminds us through his work that laughter and good cheer have no age. His character continues to maintain its popularity among new generations as well.