Enzo Maresca comments on derby victory and Erling Haaland goal

Manchester City secured a dramatic victory over Manchester United in a tough derby match, despite being down to ten men. According to Goal.com, head coach Enzo Maresca praised his players' determination and team spirit after the intense encounter. This is reported by Goal.com .

The match at Old Trafford started intensely for both hosts and visitors. After Phil Foden received a red card in the first half and left the pitch early, Manchester City faced serious difficulties and had to completely change their game plan.

Red card and turning point

The controversial situation that led to Phil Foden's dismissal affected the flow of the game. Following that, the team led by Enzo Maresca shifted to a defensive shape, leaving no space for the opponent.

In an interview with BBC Match of the Day, Maresca addressed the referee's decision: "The red card was fair, but in that situation, Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes should have received the same punishment; it wasn't just about us," the coach emphasized.

Controversy surrounding Erling Haaland's goal

The decisive goal that settled the match sparked heated debates among the football community and fans. Manchester United supporters claimed there was an offside in the situation where Erling Haaland scored, but after a long VAR check, the goal was allowed.

The head coach expressed his firm stance on the situation, insisting there was no foul: "In my opinion, everything was clean in that situation; the goal was scored from a clear onside position," Maresca said, explaining the controversial moment.

By pressing the opponent until the end and preventing counter-attacks, Manchester City secured three important points. After the victory, the specialist, who could not hide his emotions on the touchline, added that this was a unique derby and this win would be very valuable for the team.