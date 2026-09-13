Young widow Preeti Jhangiani in "Mohabbatein": why did the famous actress leave Bollywood?

Preeti Jhangiani, who won the hearts of viewers by masterfully portraying a young widow in the melodrama "Mohabbatein", actually did not stay in the cinematic world for long. Many might not know, but throughout her career, the actress starred in eight films and participated in projects in various languages.

Preeti Jhangiani was born on August 18, 1980, in Mumbai. As the youngest child in the family, Preeti, along with her older sister Deepa, dreamed of becoming a princess until the age of 10. Her parents even gifted her a beautiful tiara.

A few years later, advertising agents took notice of the young girl. Shoots, commercials, and appearances in music videos eventually led Preeti into the world of show business. In 1999, Preeti made her debut in three films simultaneously. By playing roles in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil-language projects, she quickly caught the attention of various filmmakers.

Interestingly, although "Mohabbatein" was Preeti Jhangiani's first Bollywood film, by that time she was not a completely novice actress to cinema. Preeti even participated in Pakistani cinema. However, her roles often remained in the background. Realizing that it was becoming difficult to set herself apart from other stars, the actress decided to leave Bollywood.