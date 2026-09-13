Barno Teshaboyeva: “I have no regrets about playing elderly women roles”

Actress Barno Teshaboyeva, who skillfully portrays women of various ages in Uzbek art, talked about her creative career and “elderly woman” roles.

The actress noted that she has been playing elderly characters on stage and screen for 38 years. She stated that she has never regretted this profession and has found her place in life through art.

“I don't regret playing the role of an elderly woman. Thanks to this profession, I haven't lacked anything. I have a house in Tashkent, and enough funds to travel wherever I want. I am the happy mistress of a family. Is there any greater happiness than this?” — said Barno Teshaboyeva.

The actress also spoke about her hard work on stage. According to her, during a single concert, she has to stand in a semi-crouched position for nearly 40 minutes.

“Others cannot stand in such a position even for 10 minutes. But I have been performing this labor on stage for years,” — said the artist.

Barno Teshaboyeva also regretfully noted that she has dedicated her life to art, yet to this day she has not received any awards.