Hansi Flick reveals who takes penalties at Barcelona

·34·Sport
Hansi Flick reveals who takes penalties at Barcelona

In the latest round of the Spanish championship, Barcelona delivered an exciting and goal-filled performance, defeating Levante away from home. In the match held at the Estadi Ciutat de València, the Catalans scored unanswered goals, securing a 4-2 victory. According to Goal.com, one of the most significant and debated situations in this match concerned the right to take a penalty. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Although Xavi Espart opened the scoring in the 5th minute, Lamine Yamal soon doubled the lead. At the start of the second half, it was expected that the experienced Raphinha would take the penalty awarded to the visitors. However, young talent Lamine Yamal stepped up, converted the spot-kick accurately, and scored his team's third goal. This unexpected decision became one of the main questions for journalists at the post-match press conference.

Lamine Yamal's historic achievement

By successfully converting the penalty, Lamine Yamal matched a great feat not seen since Lionel Messi in the 21st century. He recorded a brace in his third consecutive game, becoming the second Barcelona player to achieve such a record in the first five rounds of La Liga. Previously, only Lionel Messi had achieved this success in the 2012/13 season. Yamal currently has 6 goals in the national championship.

With this result, the talented forward is tied in the top scorers' race with Raphinha, Kylian Mbappé, and Sergio Camello. The Catalan club has managed to score 20 goals in their first five matches of the current season.

Hansi Flick's explanation and the coaching staff's decision

At the post-match press conference, head coach Hansi Flick clarified how the penalty-taking order is determined in the team. The German specialist emphasized that this decision does not depend solely on him. "I don't decide who takes the penalty myself; the coaching staff determines it. The player who feels ready on the pitch takes the ball and shoots", the coach said.

The coach's words demonstrate the high level of mutual trust between the technical staff and the players. Despite facing active resistance from the opponent, Karim Adeyemi sealed the victory in stoppage time. As a result, Barcelona has collected 15 points, maintaining a clear lead in the La Liga table.

BarcelonaHansi FlickLamine YamalLa LigaFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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