Bloggers reveal where they get ideas for their vines

In an interview with Afisha, several bloggers and vine creators talked about where they get ideas for their videos and whether or not they use ChatGPT to write scripts.

They were asked, "Where do you get your topics? Do you read people's stories and comments, observe life, or use ChatGPT, which many turn to?"

Actress and blogger Zebo Rahimova stated that she does not like scripts written with the help of ChatGPT. According to her, such texts feel artificial.

"I hate scripts generated by ChatGPT. I've seen them used by many, and it's immediately noticeable — there is artificiality to it, it lacks soul. Our scripts are written by Umid aka. We completely trust him, he writes great jokes," said Zebo Rahimova.

Dilshoda Rustamjonova emphasized that she mostly draws ideas for her videos from her personal life.

"I only take them from my own life. About 15–20 percent of all my videos are related to my personal life. I don't use ChatGPT at all," she said.

Momin Ibrohimov, a member of the Momin Live team, also stated that he does not use ChatGPT. According to him, a creative group of 8–9 people has formed within the team, and ideas are developed together.

"We have a general team. We all sit together, draw inspiration from the life around us, and try to come up with various imaginative things," said Momin Ibrohimov.

Ulugbek, a member of the Mitti.me team, emphasized that creative people can immediately spot text written by ChatGPT. He noted that the team develops ideas themselves and collaborates with a scriptwriter for this purpose.

"Creative people can tell at a glance if something was written in ChatGPT. It's noticeable even from the sequence of words. Therefore, we draw natural inspiration and develop the general idea and concept ourselves. We have a scriptwriter in our team, and we bring in additional scriptwriters when needed," said Ulugbek.