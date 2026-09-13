Michael Carrick Furious Over VAR Decision in Manchester City Match

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Michael Carrick Furious Over VAR Decision in Manchester City Match

The latest Manchester derby in the Premier League sparked intense controversy and heated protests regarding officiating decisions. In the match held at Old Trafford, the hosts suffered a narrow 0:1 defeat. After the game, Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick sharply criticized the officiating standards and the operation of the VAR system. This was reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Sky Sports, the only goal that decided the outcome was scored by Erling Haaland in the second half. Initially, the on-field officials flagged for offside, but after a lengthy consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room, the goal was awarded. This decision caused strong dissatisfaction and skepticism among the Manchester United coaching staff and fans.

Controversial Episode and Misunderstandings

The contentious situation involved a cross into the penalty area by Josko Gvardiol and the players reacting to it. Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez was in an offside position during Gvardiol's delivery. Although he did not touch the ball, he made a diving-header motion, directly obstructing the line of sight of Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez.

The hosts' players argued that Fernandez's movement caused Lisandro Martinez to hesitate, creating the space for Erling Haaland to score at the back post. However, the VAR team led by Matt Donohue ruled that there was no infringement because Fernandez did not touch the ball, nor did he physically block the goalkeeper or defender's path, thus deeming the goal legitimate.

Michael Carrick's Sharp Reaction

In the post-match press conference, Michael Carrick called the referees' explanation completely baseless and alarming. According to him, such decisions made with the help of modern technology and officials in the booth are further complicating the interpretation of football rules.

"It is a very surprising explanation," Michael Carrick said in an interview with Sky Sports after the match. The specialist emphasized that if such situations are considered not being involved in active play, it creates massive problems for defenders and serves as a worrying signal for the future of football.

Manchester UnitedManchester CityMichael CarrickVARErling Haaland
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