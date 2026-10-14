Shahram Giyasov named three qualities of his wife that he likes most

·60·Culture
Shahram Giyasov named three qualities of his wife that he likes most

Professional boxer Shahram Giyasov, in an interview with the "Darakchi" publication, spoke about three qualities of his wife that he likes the most.

"The first is that she has a strong faith. The second is that no matter what I say, she says 'okay'. Whether I am speaking wrongly or rightly at that moment, or speaking in a state of anger — anyway, at first she says 'okay'. An hour later, she comes up herself and says: 'Dad, I was right on this matter, and you were right over there. But no matter what you say, your word is law, so I kept quiet.' Then I also come to my senses and apologize to her for my mistake.

And the third quality is that she loves me very much," said the boxer.

Shahram GiyasovDarakchiboxingboxer interview
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Feruza Sobitova spoke openly about 10 years: "Running after money, I missed his childhood"Feruza Sobitova spoke openly about 10 years: "Running after money, I missed his childhood"27 September 18:13Muslim Yunusov's words spark discussion: "Even at the peak of my career, I would choose family"Muslim Yunusov's words spark discussion: "Even at the peak of my career, I would choose family"26 July 10:50Shakhram Giyasov addresses fans after his first defeatShakhram Giyasov addresses fans after his first defeat25 May 12:57“Legend of the Blue Sea” star Jun Ji-hyun's husband says he is proud to be her husband“Legend of the Blue Sea” star Jun Ji-hyun's husband says he is proud to be her husbandToday 15:35Actress known for the role of Sohiba spoke openly about why she married lateActress known for the role of Sohiba spoke openly about why she married lateToday 15:04Rayhon Ganiyeva revealed what she would be if she wasn't an artist (video)Rayhon Ganiyeva revealed what she would be if she wasn't an artist (video)Today 13:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years