Shahram Giyasov named three qualities of his wife that he likes most
Professional boxer Shahram Giyasov, in an interview with the "Darakchi" publication, spoke about three qualities of his wife that he likes the most.
"The first is that she has a strong faith. The second is that no matter what I say, she says 'okay'. Whether I am speaking wrongly or rightly at that moment, or speaking in a state of anger — anyway, at first she says 'okay'. An hour later, she comes up herself and says: 'Dad, I was right on this matter, and you were right over there. But no matter what you say, your word is law, so I kept quiet.' Then I also come to my senses and apologize to her for my mistake.
And the third quality is that she loves me very much," said the boxer.
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