Feruza Sobitova spoke openly about 10 years: "Running after money, I missed his childhood"

In an interview with the YouTube channel of the "Darakchi" publication, actress Feruza Sobitova talked about important changes in her life. She spoke openly about her entrepreneurial activities, interest in psychology, plans to return to her maiden name, as well as her views on her son's upbringing and future.

"When did so much time pass?"

The actress stated that for 10 years after the birth of her child, she was mostly busy working and earning money. According to her, she later realized that during this period she had missed certain moments of her son's childhood years.

"When my child was little, running after money, I missed his childhood years," — said Feruza Sobitova.

She noted that when her child was small, she left him with a nanny and worked harder to provide for the family and cover the nanny's expenses. According to the actress, when her son turned 10, she felt more deeply how fast time flies.

After that, she began to think about spending more time with her child, as well as allocating enough time for her mother and family. According to Feruza Sobitova, it was during this period that she experienced health problems. Later, this situation caused her to change one of the directions in her life and start studying psychology.

This period in the actress's life, she says, prompted her to reevaluate herself and her life priorities.