Avaz Oxun's romantic surprise for his wife's birthday left everyone amazed! (video)

Comedian Avaz Oxun prepared an unforgettable surprise for his wife on her birthday. Together with singer and blogger Ibratbek Azamatov, he performed the song "Sevgilim" (My Love) and walked in to join his wife and children.

Videos circulating on social media capture Avaz Oxun's unexpected visit. His wife is seen surprised and unable to hide her joy upon seeing him.

Ibratbek Azamatov also shared these moments on his page, expressing his pleasure at singing with Avaz Oxun.

"We were at the service of my highly respected brother Avaz Oxun's wife on her birthday. We sang the song 'Sevgilim' together. I think the song suited Avaz aka very well. What do you think? The full song is on YouTube!" he wrote.

The videos were warmly received by social media users. In the comments, Avaz Oxun's performance is being praised, and wishes for happiness and harmony are being sent to the family.