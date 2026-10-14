“Legend of the Blue Sea” star Jun Ji-hyun's husband says he is proud to be her husband

South Korea's famous actress Jun Ji-hyun has captured fans' attention not only with her on-screen roles, but also with her beauty and unique charm. Her husband also does not hide his love for the actress. It is reported that he left a post on his Instagram page stating, "I am so happy to be Jun Ji-hyun's husband."

Jun Ji-hyun is considered one of South Korea's most famous and in-demand actresses. According to media reports, she received more than 200 million won, or about 170 thousand dollars, for each episode of the series. The actress also cooperates with major international brands.

Her appearance, on-screen charisma, and unique style have attracted fans' attention for many years. Jun Ji-hyun earns a huge income not only through her roles in series, but also through advertising projects.

The actress's financial success is not limited to art alone. According to mass media data, she owns several expensive real estate properties in Seoul. Her husband, Choi Joon-hyuk, is a businessman operating in the financial sector, and the couple got married in 2012.

The couple has two sons. Jun Ji-hyun tries to keep her personal life relatively away from public attention. Nevertheless, her family and relationship with her husband continue to arouse interest among fans.

For reference, she became widely known through the 2001 film «My Sassy Girl». The actress has won fans' affection through her roles in famous series such as «My Love from the Star», «The Legend of the Blue Sea», as well as the films «The Thieves» and «Assassination».