Unexpected news from Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh: another baby girl was born into their family!

Great joy in the family of famous Indian cinema couple Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh! The actress has given birth to her second child. Thus, their little daughter Dua has now become a big sister.

Deepika Padukone herself announced the happy news on her social media page. She posted a picture announcing the birth of the baby, writing:

"Welcome baby girl! 09.09.2026"

Following this short but joyful message, thousands of congratulations began pouring in from fans and loved ones.

It turned out that Deepika and Ranvir's second child is also a girl. Now another little princess has appeared in their family. Fans are warmly welcoming the joyful news of the famous couple with heartfelt wishes.