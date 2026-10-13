Star of "Queen Seondeok" Go Hyun-jung speaks about living apart from her children

South Korea's famous actress Go Hyun-jung has drawn fans' attention with her heartfelt confession about her personal life and relationship with her children.

The actress married Chung Yong Jin, the grandson of Samsung's founder and head of the Shinsegae Group, in 1995. The couple has a son and a daughter. However, they divorced in November 2003 after nearly eight and a half years of marriage. At that time, custody of the children was awarded to their father.

After getting married, Go Hyun-jung temporarily suspended her acting career. In 2005, she returned to the screens through the TV series "Spring Day" and later participated in hit projects such as "Queen Seondeok".

On the tvN program "You Quiz on the Block", broadcast on November 27, 2024, the actress spoke about her children. According to her, many people wonder whether she gets to see her children or not.

"Since we don't live together, I felt awkward around them. I didn't know that not being close to each other would hurt this much," the actress said, unable to hold back her tears.

Go Hyun-jung did not hide the fact that this distance in her relationship with her children weighs heavily on her. Her confession sparked discussions on social networks.