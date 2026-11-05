Shahzoda Muhammedova promises to reveal secrets behind the 'Imarat' scandal

·101·Culture
Shahzoda Muhammedova promises to reveal secrets behind the 'Imarat' scandal

The conflict surrounding the construction company "Imarat Development" is escalating. Actress Shahzoda Muhammedova, wife of project owner Marat Hamdamov, released a video statement addressing the disagreements between the company's founders, properties abroad, and the fate of the funds.

In her address, the actress named Jasur Azizov, another founder of the company, as the person behind the conflicts with her husband. She emphasized that Marat Hamdamov was not just the face of the company's advertising, but also acted as an investor and managed the sales department and construction processes.

Shahzoda Muhammedova claimed that Jasur Azizov owns real estate in Germany, London, Dubai, and Turkey, and was preoccupied with his affairs abroad. The actress stated that her husband had dedicated significant time and effort to the company's development.

According to her, the house in Dubai was not registered in the name of Marat Hamdamov or herself. The actress said this property is in Jasur Azizov's name, which was part of an agreement between the founders.

Furthermore, Shahzoda Muhammedova denied the fraud allegations being made against her and her husband on social media. She emphasized that she grew up in a well-provided family and had visited many countries even before getting married. She even revealed that she had provided financial support to her husband at times.

In her statement, the actress also alleged that Jasur Azizov holds citizenship in three countries and recently purchased a $12 million property in London in his wife's name. She also mentioned that he had similar disputes with his previous partners.

Shahzoda Muhammedova stated that Marat Hamdamov left her various evidence and materials related to this conflict. She claims that Jasur Azizov, along with chief accountant Hilola and other individuals, transferred company funds to the bank accounts of their relatives. The actress stated that materials regarding these incidents have been submitted to government agencies.

The issue of the company's name change was also specifically addressed in the statement. Shahzoda Muhammedova alleged that Jasur Azizov changed the company's name without Marat Hamdamov's consent. In her view, this was planned to exclude Hamdamov from the project and take control of the company.

The actress also said that Jasur Azizov was detained via Interpol while flying from Dubai to Germany. She noted that he is currently participating in the investigation process.

Shahzoda Muhammedova also apologized to the public, stating that she understands the difficult situation of citizens waiting for their housing. She said that she has faced public criticism for being the face and symbol of trust for the company.

The actress emphasized that Marat Hamdamov did not take excess funds from the state, stating that she is ready to swear on the Quran to prove her words. At the same time, she said that Jasur Azizov has sufficient assets and resources to fulfill his obligations to the public.

So far, there is no information regarding a response from Jasur Azizov to the claims made by Shahzoda Muhammedova. The circumstances mentioned in these statements must be investigated and legally assessed during the inquiry.

Imarat DevelopmentShahzoda MuhammedovaMarat HamdamovJasur Azizov
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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