Doston Ergashev presents his new song: Aziz Rametov also starred in the music video (video)

Singer Doston Ergashev has presented his new track to his fans. Today, on October 17, the artist released a song titled "Janona" on his YouTube channel.

The song caught the attention of listeners in a short time. Within four hours, it was viewed nearly 12,000 times. Additionally, many warm comments are being left under the song.

Actor Aziz Rametov can also be seen in the music video. After a long period of treatment, he has returned to creative work and starred in this video as well.

Social media users gave positive feedback on Doston Ergashev's new creative work, wishing the singer luck and success.

Have you listened to the track "Janona"? If you had the opportunity to rate the song from 1 to 10 points, what score would you give? Leave your opinion in the comments!