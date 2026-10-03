Saida Rametova: "Our youth are getting divorced over trivial things" (video)

·36·Culture
Saida Rametova: "Our youth are getting divorced over trivial things" (video)

People's Artist of Uzbekistan Saida Rametova, during a conversation on the "Shirchoy" program, stated that virtues such as patience and gratitude are diminishing in today's young families, which in some cases leads to divorces.

According to the actress, overcoming difficulties in a family together, understanding, and supporting each other strengthen relationships.

"Nowadays, a little bit of patience has been lost. Gratitude is fading away somewhat. Then our youth are getting divorced over trivial things. If every person is patient, expresses gratitude, and begins to solve all difficulties—for example, together with their spouse—God Himself will make a way, preserve that family, and provide sustenance," Saida Rametova said.

The actress also recalled experiencing financial difficulties in the early years of her life with her spouse Jumadulla Rametov.

"We also had difficult times with Jumadulla Rametov, times when we were left without money, times when we sat eating a crust of bread—all of that happened. But back then, we said: ‘Let us just be honest, be pure, not consume what belongs to others, let us work hard, and through that labor, we will achieve everything,’" she said.

Saida Rametova also mentioned that she trusted her husband and consulted with him in difficult situations. She recalled that even when she once thought about leaving the theater, Jumadulla Rametov dissuaded her from that decision.

According to the actress, her husband reminded her that she had come from Samarkand with good intentions on the path of art, that she had talent, and encouraged her to continue her work in the theater.

"You came from Samarkand with good goals. You have your own talent. If you quit art now, you will regret it for the rest of your life," Saida Rametova recalled him saying.

The actress also stated that Jumadulla Rametov supported her professional career and recommended that she work at the National Theater.

These thoughts of Saida Rametova were also discussed on social networks. In the comments, many followers approved of the actress's views on the importance of patience, mutual trust, and mutual support in the family.

Saida RametovaJumadulla RametovShirchoyNational Theater of Uzbekistan
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