Aziz Rametov, one of the brightest representatives of Uzbek national cinema and a well-known actor and director who has won the love of millions of viewers, has finally overcome serious health problems after a long course of treatment and expressed his readiness to return to major creative work. In recent years, particularly after his directed film «Arslon izi» («Lion's Track»), the artist had been rarely seen on screen. Recently, he met face-to-face with his colleague, well-known actor Azamat Ahrorov, on the streets of the capital.

The published video message clearly showed that Aziz Rametov has become much more energetic, healthy, and in high spirits. During the conversation, Azamat Ahrorov noted that the film «O‘tov» («The Yurt»), in which Aziz Rametov starred at the age of 19 (in 2007), inspired an entire generation, and received a promise from him to jointly create a new dramatic film. The actor himself did not hide that he had missed the world of cinema immensely: «I missed it so much. God gave it back, you see. Much better. Now you're going to take me by the hand and lead the way».

So, what trials did the beloved actor go through to restore his health, what kind of sensation is the new project starring Azamat Ahrorov and Aziz Rametov expected to make in Uzbek cinema, and when will this long-awaited return of the fans happen?

From «O‘tov» to «Arslon izi» and a new promise: A sincere reunion of creators

The main details of the video interview, which sparked heated discussions on social networks:

Full recovery of health: Aziz Rametov stated that he feels much better after the treatments, that the difficult times are behind him, and that he deeply yearned for cinematography;

Nostalgia and first steps: The actor recalled his first serious role in cinema — the famous film «O‘tov» (2007), in which he starred at the age of 19;

Azamat Ahrorov’s proposal and recognition: Ahrorov shared that he fell in love with the film industry after watching these movies and invited Rametov to a new major project;

Promise of new cooperation: Both creators agreed to create a powerful and emotional dramatic film in a new format for fans in the near future;

Enormous joy of the fans: Footage capturing the actor's recovery and return to the public sparked thousands of warm wishes and support on social networks.

Aziz Rametov's creative stages: Career comparison and current state

An analysis of the main periods of the actor and director's career:

Indicators and periods Creative peak and debut period Recent hiatus Current status and future First sensational film «O‘tov» (age 19, 2007) Scarcity on screens Fans' longing and new projects Directorial works «Arslon izi» and a number of author projects Creative pause and silence Plans for films in new partnership Health level High creative activity Treatment and recovery phase Fully recovered, looks energetic and healthy Attitude towards cinema One of the main heroes of Uzbek cinema Temporary withdrawal from cinema Readiness for a complete return to cinematography New partnership Solo and family creative team Personal treatment process New tandem with Azamat Ahrorov

Cinematographic expertise: What will Rametov's return bring to Uzbek cinema?

Conclusions of cultural commentators and film enthusiasts:

The role of dramatic skill: Aziz Rametov is considered one of the few actors in national cinematography who can brilliantly perform deep, character-driven, and psychological dramatic roles;

Potential of the creative tandem: The joint creative union of Azamat Ahrorov and Aziz Rametov can achieve massive box office success among viewers;

Example of mental strength and willpower: Overcoming severe health issues, standing back up, and returning before fans with a bright face serves as a tremendous positive motivation for society;

Beginning of a new era: The actor's return to the screens with new strength and experience is expected to bring a fresh breath of air to the development of auteur cinema and national series.

Aziz Rametov overcoming trials and returning to the creative ranks has become one of the most joyful news items of the week for the Uzbek cinema world.

Which roles and films of Aziz Rametov («O‘tov», «Arslon izi» and others) do you love the most? What genre of new film are you expecting in collaboration with Azamat Ahrorov? Leave your sincere wishes for our beloved actor in the comments and share this good news with your loved ones for all Uzbek cinema fans!