Ra’no Ahmadjonova explained why she was made to look older in Gaybulla Tursunov's music video (video)

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Ra’no Ahmadjonova explained why she was made to look older in Gaybulla Tursunov's music video (video)

Actress Ra’no Ahmadjonova spoke on the "Omon-omon" talk show about why she was made to look relatively older in singer Gaybulla Tursunov's music video for the song "Xastamanu".

The host asked the actress about the reason why she looked a bit older than usual in this particular video.

“In this video, my partner is Muhammad Ali aka. Since he is older than me, I turned out to be quite a young girl next to him. However, because I had to play a role in this exact video and the directors themselves made such a suggestion, I was given this kind of makeup to make my age look a bit older,” said Ra’no Ahmadjonova.

The actress also revealed that she faced major opposition from her family when choosing the art field.

“There was very big resistance when I entered this field. My father wanted to make me a lawyer, he said I would be a prosecutor. Because I am the only daughter in the family. But my grandfather supported me. Since he himself loved this profession, he helped me and expressed confidence by saying, 'No, she will choose it, she will make me proud one day'.

My father's opposition was mostly related to my family and my future marriage. Because not everyone understands the art field, he said that only those inside this field understand it.

I have intended this since I was young. I am waiting for the person who will accept me as I am, as the Ra’no that I am,” the actress added.

Ra’no AhmadjonovaGaybulla TursunovMuhammad Ali"Xastamanu" music video
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Charos
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