Amirxon Umarov gets married: videos from his wedding have spread (video)

·7·Culture
Amirxon Umarov gets married: videos from his wedding have spread (video)

Director and founder of the "Makon" online TV channel, presenter Amirxon Umarov had previously announced that he was getting married. Yesterday, November 2, his wedding ceremony took place. Videos from the wedding celebration have spread across social media.

It has been revealed that Amirxon Umarov married a young woman named Pokiza. The clips posted on social media show that the wedding celebration was held in high spirits and that the ceremony had a special charm.

It is also depicted that representatives of the arts sector attended the wedding, and well-known singers entertained the guests with their songs.

In the comments on social media, many followers are sending their best wishes to Amirxon Umarov and his spouse, wishing the new family happiness and prosperity.

We also wish Amirxon Umarov and Pokiza family peace, happiness, and a meaningful life.

Amirxon UmarovMakon TV channelWedding ceremony
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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