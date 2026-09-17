3.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in two districts of Uzbekistan

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3.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in two districts of Uzbekistan

Today, on September 17, an earthquake was recorded in Kyrgyzstan. The tremors were also felt in certain regions of Uzbekistan. This was reported by the Republican Center for Seismic Prognostic Monitoring.

According to the Center, the earthquake occurred at 01:49. Its magnitude was 3.7, and its epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicenter of the earthquake was registered in the Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan, 198 kilometers northeast of Tashkent. The coordinates of the earthquake were 41.58 degrees north latitude and 71.55 degrees east longitude.

The tremors were felt in the territory of Uzbekistan as follows:

— Yangikurgan district — 2 points, 37 kilometers from the epicenter;

— Kasansay district — 2 points, 39 kilometers from the epicenter.

No information has been reported yet regarding damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.

KyrgyzstanSeismic Prognostic MonitoringTashkentJalal-Abad
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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