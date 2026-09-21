Greek-style sensation, broken plates: Rayhon celebrated her birthday in a unique way (video)

The bright star of the Uzbek estrada Rayhon Ganiyeva celebrated her next birthday with unique ancient traditions, luxury, and sensational moments. Sharing exclusive video footage of the royal celebration on her social media page, the artist expressed her gratitude to the restaurant administration and her loved ones: “Today is my birthday, a festive lunch. We are at the luxury «Nika» restaurant. I am amazed at how beautifully everything is decorated. The atmosphere is completely unusual, full of flowers and a festive mood. I am infinitely grateful for this magical holiday!”.

During the event, the creative team of the restaurant ceremoniously brought out a huge cake made in the shape of an ancient Greek temple. Rayhon couldn't hide her amazement, asking the camera crew to capture this unique moment: “Wait, he's recording. Take it, Vadima. Thank you, I'm amazed!”. The climax of the evening was a Greek national tradition: accompanied by musicians wearing white ancient masks, the singer and her close girlfriends danced to upbeat music, smashing dozens of porcelain plates on the ground with their hands.

So, why did Rayhon's celebration take place in a Greek style, what meaning lies behind the broken plates, and how is the star's birthday lunch evaluated in show business?

“Ancient temple, masquerade, and shattered plates”: Highlights of the celebration

The best moments and scenes recorded from Rayhon's birthday:

Luxurious atmosphere at «Nika»: The festive event was organized in a royal setting decorated with aesthetic flowers and unusual interior design;

Rayhon’s elegant look: The singer shone in the center of the gathering wearing a long black dress, a classic golden diadem (crown), and a gorgeous image;

Unique antique-style cake: A large cake made of white cream in the form of an ancient Greek temple with columns was ceremoniously presented by the restaurant chefs;

Performance by white-masked musicians: Musicians wearing masks of ancient Greek statues heated up the gathering with tambourines and upbeat instruments;

Plate smashing tradition: According to Greek tradition, as a symbol of happiness and good luck, all guests smashed the plates in their hands onto the floor while dancing.

Rayhon's birthday: Celebration style and indicators

Table of celebration details and important aspects:

Indicators and criteria Celebration details Guest of honor Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Rayhon Ganiyeva Location and atmosphere Luxury «Nika» restaurant (Flowers and festive decoration) Event format Special festive lunch in the circle of close girlfriends and friends Singer's image Black classical evening dress, elegant hairstyle, and golden crown Birthday cake design Ancient Greek temple (with columns and statues) Main sensational element Greek tradition — dancing and smashing plates on the floor

Culture and tradition expertise: What does smashing plates mean?

Evaluation by ceremony analysts and show business observers:

Greek national tradition (Opa!): In Greece and Mediterranean culture, smashing plates during celebrations is considered a symbol of getting rid of the evil eye, banishing all sorrows, and stepping into a new age with endless joy;

Trend in show business: Avoiding ordinary and traditional birthdays in favor of an antique theme and interactive show demonstrated Rayhon's constant pursuit of original ideas;

Psychological relief: Smashing dishes together helps release internal fatigue and provides the holiday participants with unforgettable positive adrenaline;

Fans' applause: Social media users acknowledged the singer's appearance and preserved youthful charm, showering her with thousands of warm wishes.

This birthday lunch of Rayhon Ganiyeva became the most beautiful event of the week in Uzbek show business, distinguished not only by high taste but also by a bright mood and unforgettable memories.

In your opinion, do unusual traditions like smashing plates at birthdays add a special charm to the celebration, or are Uzbek traditions more preferable? How do you rate singer Rayhon's antique festive look? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this sensational and festive article with all your friends and Rayhon fans!