Old video footage featuring prominent representatives of Uzbek art has once again sparked discussions on social media. It captures moments of singers Shahzoda, Rayhon, Yulduz Usmonova, Halimaxonim, and Mavluda Asalxo‘jayeva together during the cotton harvest.

In the archival footage, the artists can be seen not in their usual stage costumes and concert settings, but in a cotton field. They danced to the sound of music, joked with each other, and spent time in high spirits. The singers' sincere performances in the field gave the video a special spirit.

In particular, the fact that well-known creators gathered in one place, danced to music, and relaxed in a cheerful mood is attracting the attention of viewers. Seeing such footage of artists, whom we are accustomed to seeing on stages today, from years ago was interesting for many.

The re-circulation of the video on social media allowed users to recall earlier periods in the artists' creative careers. The archival footage reveals the sincere and joyful moments of famous singers outside the stage.