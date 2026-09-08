From orphanage to the big stage: Aziza Begmatova turns 83 (video)

People's Artist of Uzbekistan, renowned actress Aziza Begmatova celebrated her 83rd birthday on September 7. On the occasion of the artist's birthday, her loved ones and fans are expressing their sincere wishes.

Aziza Begmatova was born on September 7, 1943, in Surkhandarya Region. Her childhood coincided with the war years, and the actress was raised in an orphanage in Denov until the age of 14.

Passionate about art from a young age, Aziza Begmatova headed to the capital for her studies with just three soms. Later, through her talent and hard work, she carved out a well-deserved place in Uzbek art and cinema. Audiences know her particularly well through her vibrant "checha" (elderly woman) portrayals in various works.

The actress's birthday was announced by her grandson, singer Izzat Shukurov, on his Instagram page. Congratulating his grandmother with heartfelt words, he wrote:

"Today, September 7, is the birthday of the People's Artist of Uzbekistan, our dear and kind person — Azizakhonim Begmatova!

May you always be healthy for our happiness, live a long life, and enjoy the respect and love of the nation for many years to come.

You are our greatest pride, our family's priceless treasure, and our happiness. I am always proud to be the grandchild of such a great person!

Happy birthday, grandma!"

Followers did not remain indifferent to this congratulation by Izzat Shukurov. In the comments, numerous fans congratulated Aziza Begmatova on her birthday, wishing her a long life, robust health, and family peace.