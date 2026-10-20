Marco Rubio admires Uzbek culture and ancient craftsmanship in the "Eternal City"

·3·Culture
Marco Rubio admires Uzbek culture and ancient craftsmanship in the "Eternal City"

As part of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's historic visit to our country, a cultural program was organized at the magnificent "Eternal City" historical and ethnographic complex in Samarkand.

The high-ranking guest was accompanied at this event by Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov and the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries. During the visit, the guests closely familiarized themselves with Uzbek national art, music, folklore, and centuries-old handicraft traditions.

"Will this paper last for more than 1,000 years?": The secrets of Samarkand paper

One of the most interesting moments of the program took place at the ancient Samarkand paper-making workshop:

  • Centuries-old technology and amazement: Marco Rubio showed great interest in information regarding the creation and extreme durability of the famous Samarkand paper, made traditionally by hand from mulberry tree bark;

  • The Secretary of State's sincere appreciation: Upon hearing that the paper does not lose its quality over centuries, the US Secretary of State could not hide his amazement:

    "Will this paper last for more than a thousand years? Amazing!", — Marco Rubio emphasized;

  • Souvenirs: At the end of the meeting, the guests were presented with symbolic, exquisitely crafted unique manuscripts and souvenirs made from Samarkand paper.

National dances, pomegranates, and Eastern elegance

A true Eastern festive atmosphere was presented to the guests on the territory of the "Eternal City" complex:

  • Eastern folklore: Dancers in national atlas and zarbof (brocade) costumes performed famous Uzbek folk dances to the sounds of national instruments, bringing special joy to the guests;

  • Symbol of abundance — pomegranates: The composition presented by dancers holding bright red pomegranates, symbolizing spring, abundance, and prosperity, caught the attention of the diplomats;

  • Regional solidarity: This walk by the US Secretary of State and the Foreign Ministers of Central Asia in an informal and cultural environment served to continue interregional diplomatic relations and cultural dialogue in a warmer and more sincere spirit.

This visit once again demonstrated that Uzbekistan's rich historical and cultural heritage and tourism potential are once again taking a high place in the recognition of world politicians.

Marco RubioSamarkand paperBakhtiyor SaidovSamarkand
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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