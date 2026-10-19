Address from Registan: What did Saida Mirziyoyeva and Marco Rubio reveal to the press?

·66·Uzbekistan
Address from Registan: What did Saida Mirziyoyeva and Marco Rubio reveal to the press?

Within the framework of the historic visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Uzbekistan, an important briefing took place at the ancient and majestic Registan Square in Samarkand.

Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared together before representatives of local and foreign mass media and made a statement on a new phase of bilateral cooperation.

“300 US companies have arrived in Samarkand”: Rubio's statement

The head of US foreign policy began his speech by expressing deep gratitude to the Uzbek side for the high hospitality and warm welcome:

  • Historic crossroads of world trade: Marco Rubio specifically acknowledged that the city of Samarkand has been the primary hub of the Great Silk Road and international trade for centuries;

  • Unprecedented activity of American business: Emphasizing that Samarkand is once again restoring its historical status, the Secretary of State announced that representatives of nearly 300 major US companies have visited the city;

  • Mutually beneficial partnership: It was openly stated that the US is interested in fundamentally expanding trade, economic, technological, and investment relations with Uzbekistan and all Central Asian nations.

Results of the visit: Multi-billion dollar contracts

In his dialogue with journalists, Marco Rubio emphasized that the visit is not merely a symbolic meeting, but is focused on concrete practical results:

  • Major investment package: Following the negotiations and the forum, multi-billion-dollar strategic agreements and investment contracts are expected to be signed between Uzbekistan and the US;

  • New jobs and technologies: These agreements are envisioned to cover the energy sector, critical raw materials, transport infrastructure, education, and high-tech industries.

This meeting, held against the backdrop of national architectural monuments at Registan Square, became a vivid symbol of the beginning of an era of pragmatic business and major economic interests in the history of Uzbek-US diplomatic relations.

Marco RubioSamarkandRegistan SquareUS-Uzbekistan trade and economic cooperation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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