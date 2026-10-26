Uzbekistan's demand met: Iranian embassy deletes controversial statement about Samarkand

·3·Society
Uzbekistan's demand met: Iranian embassy deletes controversial statement about Samarkand

Following a firm diplomatic protest by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Embassy of Iran in Armenia completely removed a controversial post regarding the historical and cultural heritage of the city of Samarkand from its official social media page.

This incident followed one-sided and politicized reactions from Tehran's diplomatic missions to a video message recorded by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio from Registan Square during his visit to Samarkand.

How it all started: Rubio's video and the embassy statement

The chronological background of the diplomatic dispute traces back to the following events:

  • Marco Rubio's appearance at Registan: As part of his visit to Samarkand, the US Secretary of State visited the famous Registan Square and published a video message;

  • Iran Embassy's claim: Responding to this video, the Embassy of Iran in Armenia posted that "the place where you are standing is part of Persian civilization and architecture," putting forward controversial views;

  • Activity of several missions: In addition, it was observed that several other Iranian diplomatic missions abroad published materials biasedly and politically interpreting the history of Samarkand.

A firm response from Tashkent: Ambassador summoned to the MFA

The Government of Uzbekistan took decisive diplomatic measures against the distortion of national history and cultural heritage:

  • Protest note delivered: On October 23, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Uzbekistan, Mohammad Ali Eskandari, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and a protest note reflecting official Tashkent's sharp objection was handed over;

  • Strict demands made: The Uzbek side demanded that Iranian diplomatic missions immediately delete all relevant published posts and prevent such actions from recurring in the future;

  • Deletion of the post: As a result of the negotiations and demands made, as of October 26, the Iranian Embassy in Yerevan completely removed the post regarding Samarkand from the network.

Uzbekistan's demand met: Iranian embassy deletes controversial statement about Samarkand

This diplomatic step by Tashkent once again proved that Uzbekistan maintains a firm position in protecting its historical and cultural heritage, national dignity, and sovereignty in the international arena.

Uzbekistan MFAMarco RubioSamarkandIranian Embassy
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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