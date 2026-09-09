Ziroat Mirziyoyeva visits historical sites in Belgrade (photo)

Photo: Telegram / Ziroat Mirziyoyeva

Within the framework of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's official visit to Serbia, First Lady of our country Ziroat Mirziyoyeva visited a number of historical and cultural sites in Belgrade, accompanied by Serbia's First Lady Tamara Vucic.

Among the visited locations were two sites that hold a special place in Serbia's national history and spiritual heritage — the National Museum of Serbia and the Church of Saint Sava. The First Ladies' visit to these facilities demonstrated the attention being paid to cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

The first destination in Belgrade — the National Museum

Ziroat Mirziyoyeva and Tamara Vucic began their program with a visit to the National Museum of Serbia.

There, the distinguished guests familiarized themselves with the museum's exhibitions, viewing archaeological finds related to Serbian history as well as examples of Serbian and world art.

They also explored the "Etno-mreja" traditional handicraft exhibition.

This exposition attracted the guests' attention as one of the important projects showcasing Serbia's national culture and traditional handicraft heritage.

Photo: Telegram / Ziroat Mirziyoyeva

A rare manuscript that caught the First Ladies' attention

Special attention was paid to one of the most important exhibits in the museum — the Miroslav Gospel.

Dating back to the 12th century, this manuscript is considered one of the oldest examples of Serbian Cyrillic writing. It stands out not only for its historical value but also for its high artistic quality.

The miniatures of the manuscript are delicately and masterfully decorated.

The Miroslav Gospel was included in UNESCO's "Memory of the World" international register in 2005.

In this regard, the manuscript holds a special place in Serbia's national cultural heritage.

The next destination — the spiritual symbol of Serbia

Following the museum, Ziroat Mirziyoyeva and Tamara Vucic visited the Church of Saint Sava, which is considered one of the largest Orthodox cathedrals in the world.

Located in Belgrade, this huge structure is one of Serbia's important religious and spiritual symbols.

The First Ladies familiarized themselves with the church's unique architectural appearance and interior decoration.

Photo: Telegram / Ziroat Mirziyoyeva

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation discussed in conversation

During the visits, a warm conversation also took place between Ziroat Mirziyoyeva and Tamara Vucic.

It emphasized the importance of further developing cultural and humanitarian ties between Uzbekistan and Serbia.

This direction is of vital importance for introducing the historical and cultural heritage of the peoples of the two countries to each other, expanding humanitarian ties, and bringing cultural cooperation to a new level.

Main highlights of the visit to Belgrade

The cultural program of Ziroat Mirziyoyeva and Tamara Vucic covered several important areas:

Familiarization with the exhibitions of the National Museum of Serbia;

Viewing the "Etno-mreja" traditional handicraft exhibition;

Familiarization with the 12th-century Miroslav Gospel;

Visiting the Church of Saint Sava;

Discussing cultural and humanitarian ties between Uzbekistan and Serbia.

Photo: Telegram / Ziroat Mirziyoyeva

The main goal behind the visit

The cultural program in Belgrade had a broader meaning than a simple excursion. Alongside political and economic relations between the two countries, it also demonstrated a commitment to strengthening cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The joint visit of Ziroat Mirziyoyeva and Tamara Vucic to important sites of Serbian national heritage showed that special attention is also being paid to cultural dialogue in Uzbekistan-Serbia relations.

These meetings in Belgrade were not limited to showcasing the historical heritage of the two countries, but also outlined new dialogue points for further deepening cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Uzbekistan and Serbia.