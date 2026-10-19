Marco Rubio in Samarkand: Saida Mirziyoyeva personally welcomed him

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Uzbekistan has become a significant event from the perspective of international diplomacy and economic cooperation. Saida Mirziyoyeva welcomed the high-ranking American guest on the ancient land of Samarkand, emphasizing that this is his first visit to Central Asia. Now the focus is on regional negotiations, new investments, and the further development of Uzbekistan-US relations.

Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva announced this on her Telegram channel. Welcoming the US Secretary of State in Samarkand, she noted that a number of important meetings and negotiations are planned within the framework of the visit.

"Welcome to Uzbekistan, Mr. Rubio!"

Saida Mirziyoyeva expressed her delight in welcoming the American guest to ancient and ever-youthful Samarkand, highlighting the regional importance of the visit.

"I am glad to welcome US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the ancient and ever-youthful land of Samarkand. This is his first visit to Central Asia," she wrote.

Saida Mirziyoyeva also stated that important negotiations in the "C5+1" format, meetings with business representatives, and the next meeting of the America-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council lie ahead.

"Welcome to Uzbekistan, Mr. Rubio!" she concluded her message with a warm greeting.

Who welcomed him at Samarkand International Airport?

Marco Rubio was greeted at Samarkand International Airport with the participation of Uzbek and US officials.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by:

Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva;

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov;

Special Envoy of the US President Sergio Gor;

US Ambassador to Uzbekistan Jonathan Henick.

The choice of Samarkand for diplomatic meetings is also of particular importance. Having historically connected the East and the West, this city continues to serve as an important platform for developing international dialogue, regional cooperation, and economic partnership today.

October 19: Important negotiations in the "C5+1" format

On October 19, Marco Rubio will participate in a meeting in Samarkand involving the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries.

The "C5+1" format provides for dialogue between the US and the five Central Asian states — Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

This format is considered an important diplomatic platform for strengthening regional cooperation, expanding economic ties, and discussing issues of mutual interest.

During the negotiations in Samarkand, along with political dialogue, issues related to trade, investment, and economic cooperation are expected to be on the agenda.

One of the most important areas of the visit is investments

Marco Rubio's visit to Uzbekistan is not limited to diplomatic meetings alone. The program also includes dialogue with business representatives and the next meeting of the America-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council.

These meetings can serve to further develop economic relations between the two countries, strengthen ties among entrepreneurs, and discuss new opportunities for joint projects.

Practical results of the dialogue with American partners, in particular new investment initiatives and business agreements, are of special importance for Uzbekistan. However, their exact outcomes will depend on the conclusions of the negotiations and official announcements.

New opportunities in Uzbekistan-US relations

Marco Rubio's first visit to Central Asia once again demonstrates the focus on developing cooperation between Uzbekistan and the US.

Such meetings create an opportunity to activate political dialogue, expand trade and investment ties, and exchange views on regional issues.

The main expected outcome of the negotiations in Samarkand is enriching the diplomatic dialogue with concrete practical initiatives. If the planned meetings are reinforced with new agreements and joint projects, this could be an important step for the cooperation of the two countries.

Ancient Samarkand is once again becoming the center of international dialogue. Now the main focus will be on how the negotiations conclude and what new opportunities they will open up for Uzbekistan.