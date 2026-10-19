Marco Rubio in Registan: New Stage of Uzbekistan-US Cooperation Discussed

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the heart of Samarkand — the Registan Square. Accompanied by Saida Mirziyoyeva, the meeting discussed not only the ancient city's role in the history of world trade, but also opportunities to expand cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United States. A delegation of over a hundred American company representatives and the planned C5+1 meeting in Samarkand further enhance the economic and regional significance of the visit.

History and Modern Diplomacy Meet in Registan

Head of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Registan Square in Samarkand.

During the conversation, views were exchanged on Samarkand's centuries-old role in international trade relations and the emerging opportunities for developing Uzbekistan-US relations today.

Marco Rubio noted that Samarkand has historically been one of the important centers of international trade and cultural ties. Today, the ancient city is hosting important dialogues aimed at expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Saida Mirziyoyeva noted that the US Secretary of State's first visit to Uzbekistan taking place specifically in Samarkand has a unique symbolic meaning.

In this regard, Registan has become not only a historical monument, but also a symbolic destination demonstrating Uzbekistan's commitment to open dialogue and cooperation in the international arena.

Over a Hundred Company Representatives Arrived from the USA

One of the key aspects of the visit is the broad participation of American business circles. As previously reported, Marco Rubio arrived in Uzbekistan with a delegation consisting of representatives of over a hundred American companies.

This situation shows that the visit is not limited to political dialogues, and that economic cooperation and ties between the private sector also occupy an important place on the agenda.

From the perspective of expanding economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and the US, the following areas are of particular importance:

Trade relations — expanding cooperation between companies of the two countries.

Private investments — exploring opportunities for new projects and business initiatives.

Energy security — developing cooperation in the energy sector.

Regional connectivity — strengthening economic and transport ties between Central Asian countries.

At the same time, the delegation's visit demonstrates that opportunities for cooperation currently exist. Its concrete economic outcomes will depend on agreements and practical projects announced at the conclusion of the negotiations.

Important C5+1 Format Meetings to Be Held in Samarkand

One of the main events of Marco Rubio's visit is the meeting in the C5+1 format. It is expected that representatives of five Central Asian states and the US will discuss regional cooperation issues.

The C5+1 format unites Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the US. This dialogue mechanism is considered an important platform for developing political, economic, and security cooperation between Central Asian countries and Washington.

The visit program also includes negotiations with the leadership of Uzbekistan and representatives of the countries of the region.

Key issues on the agenda include trade, private investments, energy security, and the development of regional interconnectedness.

These topics acquire special significance in a context where Central Asia's role in international economic relations is becoming increasingly important.

Why Is Choosing Samarkand for the C5+1 Format Important?

Samarkand's role in this process is not limited only to its historical and cultural significance. The C5+1 dialogue platform was launched precisely in this city in November 2015.

In this sense, holding Marco Rubio's visit and regional meetings in Samarkand also has historical symbolism. The city, where trade routes between East and West have intersected since ancient times, continues to serve as an important platform for international dialogue and economic cooperation today.

Samarkand's historical heritage and modern diplomatic tasks converge at one point: on one side are the trade routes that connected peoples for centuries, and on the other are today's issues of investment, energy, and regional cooperation.

What Opportunities Can the Visit Open for Uzbekistan?

The participation of American company representatives, the C5+1 meeting, and bilateral negotiations demonstrate the importance of the economic dimension in Uzbekistan-US relations.

If the dialogues continue with concrete agreements and practical projects, this can create additional opportunities for expanding trade relations, attracting new investments, and strengthening international cooperation for local businesses.

However, to assess these results, information regarding official agreements, investment commitments, and projects announced at the end of the visit will be important.

The main symbolism of the meeting in Registan is that Samarkand is connecting its role as a historical trade center with the spirit of modern international cooperation. Now the focus will be directed not only on diplomatic dialogues, but also on what practical results they will yield for Uzbekistan's economy, business, and regional ties.