US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in Samarkand

Today, October 18, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Uzbekistan. He will participate in a series of meetings in Samarkand dedicated to cooperation between Central Asian countries and the US.

It was reported that Rubio was welcomed by Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Sergio Gor, US Special Representative for South and Central Asia, and Jonathan Henick, US Ambassador to Uzbekistan.

On October 19, a C5+1 ministerial meeting will be held in Samarkand. It will be attended by representatives of the US and five Central Asian states — Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. Rubio will also hold bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials of the region's countries.

According to the US Department of State, the Secretary of State is accompanied by a delegation of over 200 business representatives. The main goals of the visit include strengthening trade and economic ties, attracting investments, and expanding strategic cooperation.

Rubio had previously emphasized that developing relations with Central Asia is important for the US. The meetings in Samarkand are expected to discuss further expansion of regional cooperation and economic ties.