The U.S. Department of State has announced important details regarding the upcoming visit of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Uzbekistan. The White House's top diplomat will begin his international tour directly from the ancient and eternal city of Samarkand.

While it was previously expected that representatives from over 100 U.S. companies would arrive during the visit, updated information indicates that Rubio will personally lead a massive commercial delegation consisting of over 200 major American business leaders and investors.

C5+1 Summit and Bilateral Strategic Meetings

The agenda for the regional visit, scheduled for October 17–22, is expected to be extremely rich and filled with important meetings:

C5+1 Ministerial Meeting: Samarkand will host the next high-level meeting of the foreign ministers of Central Asian nations and the U.S. ("C5+1");

Negotiations with Regional Leaders: During the visit, Marco Rubio will hold separate bilateral negotiations with high-ranking government officials from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan;

A New Era of Partnership: The U.S. Department of State has called this visit a "historic event," specifically noting that it will usher in a qualitatively new stage of commercial, investment, and economic relations between the United States and Central Asian countries.

Who is Marco Rubio: For reference

Position and Career: Marco Rubio is a prominent U.S. statesman and politician, currently serving as the U.S. Secretary of State;

Political Background: He served for many years as a U.S. Senator elected from Florida and is considered one of the most influential and active members of the Republican Party.

This major economic summit in Samarkand, featuring the participation of over 200 leading U.S. companies, is expected to significantly expand the scale of direct foreign investment and technological cooperation for Uzbekistan and the entire region.