Singer Dilfuza Ismoilova reveals the strict conditions she set for her sons

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Singer Dilfuza Ismoilova reveals the strict conditions she set for her sons

Singer Dilfuza Ismoilova, known as the "bubbly daughter of the Uzbeks," shared her firm views on child-rearing, male responsibility, and loyalty in the family during an interview for a YouTube project.

The artist emphasized that she does not defend her children when they make mistakes simply because they are her own. She has explained to her sons from a young age that she will never forgive violence, especially against women.

"If you are a man, compete with the strongest athletes. But a person who raises a hand against a woman is not a man to me, that is what I have taught them. Even if my son is at fault, I will not take his side just because he is my child. My children know this trait of mine well," the singer says.

Dilfuza Ismoilova stated that she does not compromise on honesty and loyalty. According to her, if she finds out that one of her sons has taken a dishonest path or committed betrayal, she will not justify him, and may even refuse to accept him as her child.

The singer noted that these views are not without reason, as she herself once divorced due to her husband's infidelity. In her opinion, the most important values in a family are honesty and mutual respect.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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