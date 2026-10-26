Shahzoda's trip to Germany with her daughter-in-law captures fans' attention!

Singer Shahzoda is traveling in the German city of Germany, Munich. On her social media pages, the artist shared photos taken with her daughter-in-law during the trip with her fans.

Shahzoda also captured the beautiful landscapes of Germany and the city's notable buildings to show her followers. The singer captioned the photos she posted as “Lovely October.”

This post caught the attention of fans. In the comments, followers are wishing Shahzoda and her daughter-in-law an enjoyable trip and leaving warm remarks.