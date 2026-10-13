Why Kubayeva? Actress Dilnoza Kubayeva reveals the secret behind her surname

·100·Culture
Why Kubayeva? Actress Dilnoza Kubayeva reveals the secret behind her surname

Did you know why actress Dilnoza Kubayeva's surname is specifically "Kubayeva"? As it turns out, her surname was originally supposed to be different.

In one of her interviews, the actress answered this question, explaining that her surname is connected to her grandfather's intentions and the document processing procedures of that time.

According to her, in the past, there was a tradition of giving children names associated with their parents' hopes and wishes. For example, those who wanted their child to survive would choose names like "Tursin", while those wishing for a son would choose "O'g'loy". Dilnoza Kubayeva explains the history of her surname through this very tradition. The actress shared that many of her grandfather's siblings did not survive after birth. Therefore, her grandfather chose the name "Ko'paysin" (meaning "may they multiply") with the hope that his children would multiply and his lineage would continue.

However, when the birth certificate was being processed, the name was written down as "Kubay". Because of this, the actress's surname became "Kubayeva". In reality, it should have been "Ko'paysinova Dilnoza".

Thus, the answer to the question that interests many, "Why Kubayeva?", traces back to the actress's family history and her grandfather's good intentions.

Dilnoza KubayevaKubayeva surnameKo'paysinovaFamily history
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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