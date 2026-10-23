Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time

·42·Culture
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time

A joyful event took place in the family of well-known actor Rixsitilla Abdullayev. The artist has become a grandfather for the second time. His son Tojirahmon and daughter-in-law Parvina Nig‘matullayeva have become parents once again. A baby boy was born into the family.

This good news brought joy not only to the actor's relatives, but also to his fans. Alongside his creative activities, Rixsitilla Abdullayev is now experiencing the unique joys of grandfatherhood.

There is no doubt that the arrival of the new guest will bring even more happiness and blessings to the family. Fans, sharing in the joy of their loved ones, are also sending their best wishes to the young parents and the newborn.

Tojirahmon and Parvina Nig‘matullayeva's first child is a daughter named Aisha. No information has yet been provided as to whether their second child has been named or what his name is.

Photo of a young family in white clothing with a baby in nature.
Rixsitilla AbdullayevTojirahmonParvina Nig‘matullayeva
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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