Hokim's assistant caught taking an expensive phone in exchange for a 150 million soum loan

In the Beshariq district of the Fergana region, a hokim's assistant is suspected of illegally receiving an expensive phone in exchange for assisting with the allocation of a loan.

According to the Department under the Prosecutor General's Office, the hokim's assistant working in the "Qorgoncha" neighborhood told a citizen that he would help process a 150 million soum loan through one of the commercial banks. In doing so, he promised to resolve the matter through his acquaintances at the bank.