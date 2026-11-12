Hokim's assistant caught taking an expensive phone in exchange for a 150 million soum loan
In the Beshariq district of the Fergana region, a hokim's assistant is suspected of illegally receiving an expensive phone in exchange for assisting with the allocation of a loan.
According to the Department under the Prosecutor General's Office, the hokim's assistant working in the "Qorgoncha" neighborhood told a citizen that he would help process a 150 million soum loan through one of the commercial banks. In doing so, he promised to resolve the matter through his acquaintances at the bank.
In exchange for this service, the hokim's assistant received an iPhone 17 Pro Max model phone. Following this, he was apprehended by law enforcement agencies.
A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident. Currently, investigative actions are underway to determine all the details of the event.
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