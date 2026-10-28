What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)

·1·Culture
What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)

The movie "Panoh," which premiered in 2007, was directed by Rustam Sa’diyev. Although nearly 19 years have passed, this film and its characters remain etched in the memories of the audience.

The plot revolves around Elyor, who has returned from the army, and Sanjar, who has been released from prison. They take jobs as bodyguards for the daughters of a wealthy man. The role of Elyor was played by one of Uzbekistan's most popular actors, Ulug‘bek Qodirov, while the role of Sanjar was portrayed by Farrux Soipov, who is no longer active in the film industry. "Panoh" is one of the first films in which these two actors starred together.

The characters of the girls who needed protection were played by actresses also well-known to the audience. Gulchehra Eshonqulova played the role of Dilnoza, and Muborak Ashurboyeva played Gulnoza. Both actresses are not as active in the film industry today as they once were.

While the relationship between the characters played by Farrux Soipov and Gulchehra Eshonqulova in the film is calm and sincere, the relationship between the characters of Ulug‘bek Qodirov and Muborak Ashurboyeva is remembered for its intense dialogue and clash of personalities. It is this contrast that gave the film its unique charm.

Another notable aspect of "Panoh" is its duration. The film's runtime is 2 hours and 42 minutes. Despite this, the audience watches the relationships between the two couples, the characters' personalities, and the development of the plot with great interest.

Nearly 19 years later, the current appearance of the actors in the film is also sparking interest among fans. So, can you recognize the characters of "Panoh" today?

Farrux Soipov

The collage shows a young man in black clothes and a bearded man in a white shirt.

Gulchehra Eshonqulova

Portraits of two women placed side by side: one with black hair, one in a blue hijab.

Ulug‘bek Qodirov

Alisher Uzoqov's youthful and current appearance shown side by side.

Muborak Ashurboyeva

A woman's appearance in her youth and at the present time shown side by side.

Javohir Zokirov

This photo shows the appearance of Uzbek actor Fathulla Mas'udov in his youth and old age.

Shahlo Xojiyeva

A side-by-side photo of a sad girl in her youth and a smiling grown woman.

Umid Shodmonov

Two comparative photos of a middle-aged man at different times.

Tojivoy Shukurov

A comparative photo of Obid Asomov in two different states.
PanohRustam Sa’diyevUlug‘bek QodirovFarrux Soipov
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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