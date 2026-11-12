Hürrem Sultan returns to the screen this time as the "Madonna in a Fur Coat"!

1 min read53
Hürrem Sultan returns to the screen this time as the "Madonna in a Fur Coat"!

Actress Meryem Uzerli, widely known for her role as Hürrem Sultan in the "Magnificent Century" series, will play the lead role in a new film project. She will appear as Maria Puder in a film based on one of the most famous works of Turkish literature — Sabahattin Ali's novel "Madonna in a Fur Coat".

In the novel, published in 1943, Maria Puder is a free-thinking, passionate woman experiencing loneliness. The film tells the story of her complex and touching love affair with Raif Efendi.

The film is being produced in collaboration between Fikri Harika Production and Saçaklı Film Studios. Sedat İnci is taking on the role of director, while the screenplay is written by Mert Dikmen.

Filming will take place in Turkey and Germany, specifically at the famous Babelsberg Film Studio in Berlin.

It is not yet known which actor will play the role of Raif Efendi. Negotiations with candidates for this role are ongoing.

Meryem Uzerli's new look will undoubtedly spark interest among viewers. Do you think the actress will be able to worthily portray the character of Maria Puder?

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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