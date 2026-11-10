“Be happier than me, my daughter”: A poem reflecting a father's love is touching hearts

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“Be happier than me, my daughter”: A poem reflecting a father's love is touching hearts

For parents, there is likely no greater dream in the world than the happiness of their children and their healthy, successful development. Especially in Eastern family values, the attitude toward a daughter is imbued with special tenderness, infinite love, and prayers.

Recently, a poem titled “My Daughter”, written with sincere emotions and reflecting a father's heartfelt wishes and life lessons for his daughter, has been attracting great interest among Uzbek readers and social media followers. This poem is not merely a poetic creation, but a vivid expression of the true intentions in every parent's heart.

Life philosophy between the lines: What does a father dream of?

In each stanza of the poem, four main life calls and exhortations from the depths of a father's heart are put forward:

  • “Be happier than me”: The author wishes for the continuity and progress of generations. Every father wants his child to avoid the hardships he faced and for his daughter to lead a happier and more elevated life than his own;

  • A sense of peace and gratitude: It is emphasized that gratitude for the peace and tranquility of the country, and for the destiny and blessings bestowed, is the main key to true happiness;

  • Associating with good people: It is taught to walk through life with well-intentioned, pure-hearted people and to make honesty (“Let the work of Truth be your sign”) the main guide in life;

  • Family heritage and the chain of generations: The line in the final stanza, “Just as I was happier than my mother, you too be happier than me, my daughter,” demonstrates the chain of love in the family, showing that happiness and affection are a sacred bond passed down from ancestors to descendants.

Full text of the poem “My Daughter”

MY DAUGHTER

I find no rest thinking of you,

My bright star, prayed into existence.

Caressing your head, I say ceaselessly:

Be happier than me, my daughter.

Your shining dawns lie ahead,

The twilight holds a cup filled to the brim,

Like an angel, like a princess —

Be happier than me, my daughter.

Be grateful for your destiny,

For your peaceful, tranquil homeland,

Overcoming the trials fate has given,

Be happier than me, my daughter.

Wherever I may be at any time,

My heart remains with you, believe me.

Let the work of Truth be your sign,

Be happier than me, my daughter.

May you be drawn to the good,

May your noble goals be fulfilled.

May your heart overflow with happiness,

Be happier than me, my daughter.

Every soul God has given has its rights —

May the life given be honorable.

Just as I was happier than my mother —

You too be happier than me, my daughter!

Key symbols and spiritual meaning in the poem

Artistic image / Motif

Meaning and significance

Impact on the human heart

“My bright star, prayed into existence”

That a child is the most precious blessing awaited through prayers

Signifies the incomparability of a father's love

“Peaceful, tranquil homeland”

That a peaceful life and a stable environment are the foundation for happiness

Awakens a sense of gratitude and contentment

“Work of Truth”

Honesty, truthfulness, and purity of conscience

The correct choice of life values

“Just as I was happier than my mother”

Respect for parents and a bridge of happiness between generations

The continuity of family relationships

This poem, which expresses the love and infinite affection in the depths of every father's heart with simple and touching words, is valuable as a work that glorifies family values and encourages the reader to understand more deeply the sacred bonds between parents and children.

The poem was taken from the "Xalq tabobati" channel on Telegram.

My Daughter poemFamily valuesUzbek literatureFather's love
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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